Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership

Actress Sophia Bush and soccer star Ashlyn Harris have leveled up in their relationship!

Over the summer, the two secretly tied the knot in upstate New York.

They kept the ceremony intimate and private, with Sophia telling Vogue, “When you get to this stage in your life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else.”

Referencing their public careers, Bush went on, “It’s such a privilege to be able to perform as an athlete or an actor, but it also comes with certain costs.”

The couple were joined on their big day by Ashlyn and her ex-wife Ali Krieger’s kids Sloane and Ocean.

Ashlyn shared, “The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property and our daughter Sloane was holding them. It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.”

The couple ended their wedding night by roasting marshmallows.

Bush noted, “It was so precious, and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that.”

Once the couple told their inner circle about their marriage, Sophia was ready to break the news to the world.

She told Ashlyn, “You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife. And it feels so amazing to say that.”

Ashlyn shared her thoughts about their decision to publicly share the news, saying, “This conversation is not about Sophia and I. We know the love we share. We understand how sacred and how pure our love is. But the visibility piece matters, because there are still kids hiding who don’t feel seen, and if we make room and space for one person, that’s worth maybe costing us a little bit of peace in the public eye.”

The wedding news comes just a month before the release of Sophia’s memoir “And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress.”

Bush and Harris have been together since 2023.