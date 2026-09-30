See Tom Cruise Rock the Spirit Tunnel at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’!

Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise brought his famous dance moves to “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actor cruised through the iconic Spirit Tunnel in all black and a pair of sunglasses.

After the “Digger” star met the show’s welcome committee, he told Jennifer, “I loved it! They had to pull me out of the Spirit Tunnel… If you can’t enjoy the Spirit Tunnel, you’re not alive.”

Hudson had to ask Cruise about his famous dance scene in “Risky Business,” and Tom shared, “I remember shooting it. I remember every frame of shooting this and I remember the director, you know, Paul Brickman gave me the opening frame and I was like, ‘I got you.’”

Tom explained, “Of course, I did this as a kid. It was natural for me. You know, I used to dance around in my underwear when no one was there… Doesn’t everyone do that?”

Jennifer asked if he was afraid to do it at all, but Tom insisted, “No, no. I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

Tom also talked about his new movie “Digger.” In the movie, Tom plays Digger Rockwell, an oil baron behind a project that is about to cause a major disaster… unless he can get ahead of it and save humanity!

Tom was with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the royal premiere in London, confessing, “I didn't tell them anything about it… I just remember Kate… there’s times, like, stuff was happening. She just looked over, both are looking over at me like, ‘What is happening?’”

He said, “They were laughing, really very gracious.”

Jennifer asked Tom about meeting William years earlier when he visited him on a film set with his mother Princess Diana.

Cruise recalled, “It was beautiful… for him to come… It was the first ‘Mission: Impossible.’”

He continued, “It was on the set and man, was she lovely and he was just, he was absolutely lovely, very kind to everyone and just a kid, you know? He was fantastic, mannerly, and fun."