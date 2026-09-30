Pete Davidson Dishes on Exes Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande

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Pete Davidson is opening up about his past girlfriends in a candid interview with Variety.

During the conversation, he pushes back at the obsession with his love life, insisting, “I’ve dated a lot of people. But so has everyone else!”

He’s also frustrated that his dating history has taken center stage over his success in showbiz.

Davidson, who is starring in the new film “How to Rob a Bank,” explained, “It’s been over a decade. My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it’s confusing to me.”

Despite all this, the “Saturday Night Live” alum was still game to talk about some of his exes, including Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

He joked of the men who have dated Kim, “I’m one of the survivors — the few and the proud. We’re like the Marines.”

Pete said of being part of Kim’s level of fame, “Look, man, that’s a really tough atmosphere if you’re not game. One of the things I love about Kim and that whole family is they’re like, ‘This is what we do.’ I found that very attractive and mature.”

“And I was never subjected to anything I didn’t want to be a part of. She was super respectful of all of it, but the craze of that lifestyle — being followed everywhere, having security and looking over your shoulder — for a guy with mental stuff, and at the time drug problems, was a little too much for me. But we’re cool, and I have a lot of love for her, and I knew what I was getting into.”

Pete was Kim’s first public relationship after her split from Kanye West in 2021.

Kim and Kanye were in the midst of their divorce when she started dating Pete, and Kanye made it clear he wasn’t happy about it.

Davidson told Variety, “I like to think I got that one out of the way for her because whoever that guy was going to be was gonna get it. I cleared the path for her to get back into the dating pool.”

Pete also had a high-profile relationship with Ariana in 2018, and the pair were briefly engaged.

After being named in her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” he joked, “There should be a group for us,” referring to men in breakup songs.

Still, Pete insisted, “I think Ariana’s f**kin’ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl. We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool.”

He’s also unhappy about any online scrutiny directed at Grande as of late.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool,” he said. “She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff, though. She’s been around. So, she’ll be okay, but I think it’s f**ked up.”

He also talked about the number one person in his life, his daughter Scottie!