Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy Talk Showing Off Their ‘Step Up’ Moves! (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy talked to “Extra” after Yacht Rock Night on “Dancing with the Stars”!

The team scored a 21 after performing a samba to “Africa” by Toto.

Jenna told us, “I do feel a lot of joy and a lot of happiness to be dancing, and I wanted to really exude that and channel that in the dance tonight and I feel really happy with that.”

She also talked about connecting with the audience, saying, “One of the beauties of doing a show and especially a dance show is that you are pushed to your limits physically and emotionally at the exact same time. And there’s an opportunity to share that with the world because somebody watching may really feel that position and really understand that and that might move them. And that to me is, like, the greatest thing I could ever ask for in doing a reality show, a dance competition show."

Dewan also dished on showing off her “Step Up” moves with Val on TikTok. The duo recreated the nightclub scene dance from the 2006 film.

TikTok

Val called it, “So fun,” and Jenna insisted, “I will take any opportunity ever to do that dance… When I was in ‘Step Up,’ it was my favorite dance in the movie. It’s still my favorite.”

Chmerkovskiy teased what’s ahead for Mariah Carey Week, saying, “We were told to slow things down. So, the good thing is next week we have a rumba. We have a slower song. We have a slower dance. I guess everything happens for a reason.”

He added, “You know, it is frustrating not to have the acclaim that we were hoping for this week, but we get another chance.”