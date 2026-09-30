‘Extra Confessional’: Sheryl Lee Ralph Shares Secret to Her 21-Year Marriage (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph is the first guest with Derek Hough for our new “Extra Confessional” segment!

Sheryl dished on the secret to her 21-year marriage to Pennsylvania state Senator Vincent Hughes.

She said, “The important part is, I really do love my husband, but I also really like my husband. He has the worst, the corniest jokes, but that’s okay. I tolerate the bad jokes, but we don’t share a bathroom. We don’t share a mortgage… but we definitely share the bed.”

Sheryl, who is a mom of two, also gave her best parenting advice to new dad Derek.

In December, Derek and his wife Hayley welcomed their baby girl Everley.

Lee Ralph told Derek, “Hug her real tight.”