Dylan Efron Shares Who He’s Rooting for on ‘DWTS’ & Dusts Off His Moves! (Exclusive)

Splash News

Dylan Efron is discussing the new season of “Dancing with the Stars,” getting ready to run the NYC marathon, and more!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough sat down with Dylan, who also dusted off some of those ballroom moves!

Efron, who competed last season, admitted he misses it, saying, “It’s hard watching from home.”

Dylan is rooting for his friend Connor Wood, sharing, "I see him just getting better each week... He's what I want to root for because he's all in."

Efron praised Wood, saying, “He had no dance experience. He wants to get better, and I see it in him. So that's what I love as a viewer."

The two talk “at least once a week,” so Dylan gives him pointers on his dance routines. He said, "He'll send me his videos and I tell him what I love, little things I would tweak. He came over. We were working on New Yorkers, I think it was right before week 1."

Dylan is also cheering on Ciara Wilson after they were met through “The Traitors” Season 3.

Efron also raved about Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech, who are partnered with married pros Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach, respectively. Dani was Dylan's partner last season.

Dylan believes both Amber and Ezra have a real shot at winning the Mirrorball trophy, saying, “They are two of the best dancers I’ve ever seen on the show."

Along with watching this season of “DWTS,” Dylan is getting in shape for the New York City Marathon.

As for what inspired him, Dylan commented, “I got an invite, so I'm like, 'Why not?' I have all this energy and last year, I got to burn it on dancing. I’m like, ‘Let’s sign up for things.' I just did a triathlon last week. It was spur of the moment."

Efron said he's doing lots of running and cycling to prepare.

He shared, “For me, I get my actual road bike on a stationary bike. And I think that's the one thing I've done consistently for 10 years that keeps me lean. So I'll hop on my bike, watch Netflix, watch ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ low heart rate 130. I'll just lock in and enjoy watching the show.”

Dylan stressed, "A lot of these workout classes... they push you so hard that you don't want to go on a run again... I think it's all about doing very low, consistent, something you can do every day."

Efron also opened up on his private relationship with longtime girlfriend Courtney King.