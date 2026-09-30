Dolly Parton Greets Fans in Posthumous Video Message for Her Museum Opening

Before her death at 80 last month, Dolly Parton pre-recorded a special video message for fans in honor of the opening of her new museum in Nashville on Tuesday.

The Life of Many Colors Museum shared a message from Dolly on Instagram as she invited followers to check out the archive of her life and career.

Dolly passed away in August following a brief battle with cancer, just weeks before the museum was set to open.

In the video, the country legend — dressed in gold — says, “Hi, everybody, it’s Dolly, and I am so proud to invite you to my Life of Many Colors Museum opening right here in the heart of Nashville at my SongTeller Hotel.

Today is the day! 🦋 Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum is officially open!



Step inside and discover the stories, music, memories and moments that made Dolly who she is. We can’t wait to welcome you. Reserve your tickets today at https://t.co/efxBs2Ebyn. pic.twitter.com/lME1UwF1YA @Dolly_Museum

“This museum will be the largest museum of my life and career, filled with the stories, songs, and memories that I’ve carried.”

Parton continued, “It includes all of the things that have helped this little girl’s dreams come true, and I can’t wait to share it with you.”

The museum website says the exhibit spans “every dynamic decade” in Dolly’s life “from the top of the mountains to the top of the world."

The site adds, “Using state-of-the-art technology, Dolly will take you through her many worlds of music and movies, family and faith combined in a kaleidoscope of dreams, hopes and, of course, dazzling style. Her mosaic of memories, as songwriter, actress, musician, philanthropist, the Smoky Mountain Songbird and global icon, create the gritty and glittery backdrop for her story to unfold.”

Dolly’s manager Danny Nozell had previously shared that Parton had many projects in development at the time of her death.

He explained, “As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life. Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

Among those projects are her recently released Dolly Dolls and Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, both of which launched this month.

Her new show “Dolly: A True Original Musical” will begin previews December 7, with a Broadway opening planned for January 19, on what would have been Parton’s 81st birthday.

The star also had a holiday project in the works called Dolly on the Holly set for this year, and the Kendra Scott x Dolly: The 9 to 5 jewelry line is launching January 2027.

Fans can also pick up Dolly’s Dog Treats and products from the Dolly Bedding & Home Decor line in 2027.