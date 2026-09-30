‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown’s Wife Files for Divorce

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In July, news broke that “Alaskan Bush People” star Gabriel “Gabe” Brown and his wife Raquell Brown were calling it quits after seven years of marriage.

Last week, Raquell made a legal move to sever ties, filing for divorce as revealed in court docs obtained by Us Weekly.

Raquell noted that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

According to the outlet, the two have been living separately since April.

Per the filing, Raquell has been living in Minnesota, while Gabe resides in Washington.

Along with asking for their personal property to be divide up fairly, Raquell is asking that they each be be responsible for the “debts they incurred after the date of separation.”

She is also asking for temporary spousal support and for him to pay for her lawyer fees as well as any costs that come with the divorce proceedings.

Raquell is also requesting child support for their three kids, like daycare costs, transpiration and education fees.