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Tom Cruise chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour on the red carpet for “Digger” in L.A.

Tom reacted to Oscar buzz for the movie, saying, “That’s lovely. I'm just excited to be here… It’s the most original film I’ve ever seen, let alone been part of. The character, the tone, it’s totally original. And Digger is an outrageous character… Says things that people might think and some things that people would never think to think or think to say. It's just. It’s totally outrageous.”

He also dished on spending some time with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the royal premiere in London.

“I have so much respect for them,” Tom said. “You know, they’re amazing people, and how dedicated they are to their country and also what they give to the world. And they’re just beautiful people and fun, very funny.”

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“She’s got a great sense, incredible sense of humor,” Cruise said of Kate. “I mean, obviously, very intelligent and fun.”

Cruise added, “They’re so charismatic and so elegant. That dress that she was wearing... stunning.”

He teased, “William did well. Way to go, smart choice. Yeah, I gotta give it to William. Way to go. Smart choice.”

Plus, he talked about the upcoming “Days of Thunder” sequel and getting back in the car.

When Terri asked if his character Cole Trickle will be behind the wheel, Tom said, “Oh, yeah. Of course… I’ve gotta fly the planes. I gotta drive the cars… That’s the deal. That’s what we have to do.”

Terri also asked about his recent comments to GQ about setting goals as a child, and Tom said he still keeps a list of goals today.

“I always write down the goals, and what I’d do is I’d write down the things that I needed to learn to be able to try to attain those goals,” he said. “There’s just goals that I had overall for my life, you know, that I have. So, I had it then, and I have it now.”

When Seymour asked, “Anything left?,” Tom insisted, “Many. It’s long.”