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Teresa Giudice is speaking out in support of her 20-year-old daughter Milania Giudice.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared a statement on Instagram after Milania’s troubling outburst at Tampa International Airport last Wednesday.

“Extra” obtained new police body cam video of Milania with her mother Teresa and sister Gia with police officers at the airport.

Tampa International Airport

In the video, Teresa tells Milania, “I just want to save your life,” before telling officers, that Milania “had fentanyl in her system.”

Milania insists, “’Cause I was laced, I go to college.”

Teresa insists, “I want to save you.”

The footage was shot around the same time that Milania recorded her mom and sister walking through the airport.

Milania can be heard saying over and over, “This is what we do now,” and Gia insists, “Let her do what she wants to.”

Teresa repeatedly says, “I love you.”

At the end of the video, Milania tells her mom, “Shut the f**k up.”

Teresa addressed the incident on Instagram Stories, saying, “As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children. The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family, and I feel it is important to say something while also protecting my daughter during an extremely vulnerable time in her life.”

“Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for.”

Teresa went on, “Right now, my only focus is my daughter — making sure she is surrounded by love, family, support and the care she needs.”

The reality star said she understands they have “lived much of our lives in the public eye” and there will be questions, adding, “But Milania is my daughter before she is anything else… she deserves the opportunity to heal without every moment other pain being analyzed publicly.”

Giudice pleaded, “Please show Milania compassion and kindness and allow her the privacy she needs right now.”

She went on to thank those who have shown support and ask for “privacy and space” for the family.

After the airport incident, Milania's rep Marina DeSantis told TMZ that she is receiving professional care.

“She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis continued, “Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria.”

Milania’s childhood best friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, died in July after a fatal fall at the ruins of Fort Dade from the Spanish-American War.

The rep went on, “Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing and well-being.”