Lady A Singer Charles Kelley Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Splash News

Lady A singer Charles Kelley, 45, has some health news to share.

On Tuesday, Kelley revealed his blood cancer diagnosis.

Joined by his wife Cassie, he shared in an Instagram video, “I had a couple of random rib fractures that happened, which sparked my doctor into having me do a couple of different blood tests. One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma.”

Kelley is remaining optimistic despite the rare cancer diagnosis. He said, “I’m young. I feel healthy and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years that even life expectancy just far exceeds what it used to be. I feel really hopeful. I really do.”

“We have a friend going through this right now, and she’s been sharing some of her journey,” Charles pointed out. “She’s about two months ahead of me on this. And it really helped me so much watching that.”

According to Kelley, the first six months of treatment aren’t “super invasive,” so he’ll still be able to perform the band’s Christmas shows.

He noted, “Physically, I will feel like myself. I’ll have tough days, but I want to keep working… I need to be happy, doing what I love to do.”

As for his decision to share the news, Charles explained, “In the spirit of the same way we’ve shared my sobriety journey, just getting this stuff off your chest is so freeing and it takes the power away from it a little bit. We wanted to let y’all know what’s going on. We’re going to get through it.”

Charles stressed the importance of “taking it one day at a time.”

In response to the video, Fellow Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood commented, “Covering you in prayer brother. Love y’all. We’re all here for you!”