John Goodman Shows Off Weight Loss at L.A. ‘Digger’ Premiere

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John Goodman put his dramatic weight loss on full display at the L.A. premiere of his new film “Digger" on Monday night.

Goodman looked slim in a black suit, striped tie, and white shirt.

In the over-the-top movie, starring an unrecognizable Tom Cruise, Goodman plays a fictional U.S. president.

David Jon Photography

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with John, who praised Tom for his commitment to the film, which had him looking aged and sporting a belly as an oil baron who must get ahead of a major disaster that he may have caused.

John said, “He was Digger from before we got there to after we left. The makeup was killing him after a while. I don’t know if he developed an allergy to it or something but it got progressively worse. But he just occupied this guy and it was so real or natural that you just got used to him.”

John knows a thing or two about transforming his body! Goodman has been on a weight-loss journey since 2007.

The star, who once tipped the scales at 400 lbs., has reportedly lost 200 lbs. over the years.

Back in 2017, Goodman told ABC he was used to losing weight but then putting it back on again.

“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 lbs., and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits… This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

He also told AARP in 2018 that he was focusing on portion control, saying, “I was just shoving everything into my mouth.”

The “Roseanne” and “The Conners” alum took it the extra mile and hired personal trainer Mackie Shilstone to help him stay fit. Shilstone spoke out to Us Weekly in 2015 after John had dropped his first 100 lbs.