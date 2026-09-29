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Jesse Williams is a dad again!

People magazine reports that Jesse, 45, and Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva, 34, have welcomed their first child together.

Williams hinted at the baby’s arrival on Instagram by spoofing a scene from Spike Lee’s 1989 film “Do the Right Thing.”

Instagram

In the recreated scene, Jesse grabs baby bottles out of the fridge as people are heard speaking Spanish in the background.

Williams then delivers the line, “English! English, alright, I want my son to speak English. Bad enough his name is Hector.”

Alejandra followed up with a video on her Instagram Stories of some adorable baby feet!

Instagram

People notes that reps for Williams and Onieva did not respond to a request for comment.

In May, TMZ reported that Jesse and Alejandra had secretly tied the knot months earlier.

They met on the series “Hotel Costiera” and started dating in 2025.

It was also in May that Alejandra took to Instagram to subtly announce her pregnancy.

Alongside a video of her visible baby bump, she captioned the post, “✨Vida✨.”