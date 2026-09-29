Watch! Derek Hough’s ‘DWTS’ Trailer Tour with Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik show “Extra’s” Derek Hough around their trailers at “Dancing with the Stars” in the first installment of our new YouTube series!

Ali went first, showing Derek some fun keepsakes around her trailer from a tiny “Fresh Prince” license plate that says “FRESH” to precious family photos of her parents and children.

She also pointed out the blankets on the couch, revealing, “The blankie action is really key ‘cause I’m a napper!”

Tatyana dished on her upcoming performance on “DWTS,” sharing, “It’s the quick step. I’m so excited… It’s really fun. I mean, it’s intricate, but it’s so much fun. And I have a really good song... ’Maneater’ by Hall & Oates.

Jan gave a very “efficient” tour of his trailer, teasing, “There’s… blinds down so I don’t see people and people don’t bother me and I can be naked.”

Pointing to the closet, he joked, “It’s very empty. I’m waiting for all my brands to reach out and give me free stuff.”

Ravnik also dished on their dance this week, saying, “We just got done camera blocking, which was great. We do have two hours rehearsal now to talk about all the mistakes that we did. But it was great.”

Ali added, that they will keep working on the dance until show time. “I don’t think it’s done until it’s done,” she said.