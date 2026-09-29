Dakota Johnson on Working with ‘Visionary’ Taylor Swift: ‘So Special’ (Exclusive)

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Dakota Johnson wowed in white midriff-baring custom Calvin Klein at the NYC premiere of "Verity."

She spoke to“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi on the red carpet, where she revealed Anne Hathaway’s reaction to the look.

Johnson shared, “Annie just told me that I look like a sexy icicle.”

Mona noted that Dakota and Anne seem to have a similar sense of humor, and Johnson commented, “I think we bring out the, like, kind of playful and naughty side of each other… She’s so funny, so smart, so kind, and we just had the best time making this movie.”

Dakota plays Lowen in the twisty thriller, which leaves a lot up for interpretation in terms of who's telling the truth. But for Dakota, it's clear. "Lowen is the villain," she said. She’s a psychopath.”

Just days ago, Johnson joined Taylor Swift to debut her new music video for “Patient Zero” at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

The music video stars Taylor, Dakota, and Colin Farrell.

When asked about working with Taylor, Dakota gushed, “It was so special... We’re so close and to be able to work with your friend and have it actually go well and then also, like, feed each other’s creative minds… She’s such a good director and she’s a true visionary.”

Dakota added, “It was, like, easy for me to just, like, I don't know, it was very symbiotic the way that we work.”

Johnson is getting ready to host “Saturday Night Live” for the third time.

She shared, “I’m so excited. It’s truly my favorite place in the world. I just came from there. I was literally like wheeled down the hallway on like a little wheelie cart because I couldn’t walk that far in heels in my dress. So, that’s how I got here… I would never say it’s easy because it’s always nerve-wracking, but it’s so much fun.”