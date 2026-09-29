Céline Dion Electrifies Paris Fashion Week with Surprise Catwalk Performance

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Céline Dion made a surprise Paris Fashion Week appearance, electrifying the catwalk at the all-star L’Oréal Paris show.

Dion showed off her trademark vocals while performing her song “I’m Alive.”

While onstage, Céline was seen sharing a hug with Eva Longoria.

Heidi Klum, Kristen Bell, Jane Fonda, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Andie MacDowell, and Lindsey Vonn were seen joining the swarm of beauties, celebrating the stage with the beloved singer.

Dion sold out her impressive comeback residency in Paris, marking her first series of shows since being sidelined with stiff person syndrome.

Earlier this month, Céline got emotional during her long-awaited return to the concert stage.

With tears in her eyes, Dion told the crowd, “I had promised myself not to cry. But I’m so happy to see you all. I missed you. I’m going to sing, like you, without crying.”

While she once thought she’d never sing again, Dion was able to showcase her singing ability for well over two hours.

She did not skimp on the hits, belting “The Power of Love,” “Because You Loved Me,” “Pour que tu m’aimes encore,” “All By Myself,” “I’m Alive,” and — of course — “My Heart Will Go On.”

Dion opened up about her struggle to make the triumphant comeback, saying, “The road was rocky. The journey was longer than expected, with unplanned stops along the way. But I hung in there. A faint ray of light in the distance, deep in the mountains. I believed in it. And here it is. The sun — the sun is here. The sun, right in front of me.”