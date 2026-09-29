Anne Hathaway Reflects on How Motherhood Shows You ‘What You’re Made Of’ (Exclusive)

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Anne Hathaway showed off her baby bump in a Prabal Gurung gown at the “Verity” premiere in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Anne, who is nearing the end of her busy year of movie releases and preparing to welcome her third child.

Of her gown, Anne said, “He custom made it for me and for my little partner in crime right here.”

Anne had a sweet reaction when Mona revealed that she's also expecting!

When asked what motherhood has taught her, Anne shared, “An amazing thing to realize is you can do so many things while completely exhausted.”

She emphasized, "It’s just such an amazing journey where you discover what you’re made of, you know, and because it’s not just, like, depleting yourself in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love."

“You do find yourself expanding," Anne added. "You find your patience expanding. You find your grace expanding for yourself, for others, and there’s just no way it hasn’t impacted and improved my life.”

As for how her third pregnancy is different from her previous ones, Hathaway shared, “We’re feeling a cultural shift where there’s more awareness there. There’s less, like, the stuff that happens behind closed doors and maybe just more, ‘This is something we can connect over as a human experience.’”