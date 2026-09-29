‘American Idol’ Alum Caleb Flynn Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife

Tipp City Police Department/Backgrid

“American Idol” alum Caleb Flynn has been convicted of murdering his wife Ashley Flynn.

On Tuesday, a jury reached a verdict, finding Flynn guilty of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The jury spent about two and a half hours deliberating before handing the verdict to the judge.

After hearing the verdict, Flynn was seen sobbing in the courtroom.

Sentencing has been set for October 5.

With the conviction, Flynn faces life in prison without parole.

Outside the courthouse, Flynn’s lawyer Patrick Mulligan told reporters, “While we respect the system, certainly we’re disappointed. There’s a lack of evidence on prior calculation and design.”

During the trial, Flynn’s affair with Alleigha Botner took center stage, with several of their text messages being read in court.

In one message from August 22, 2025, Flynn wrote to Botner, “I was up until 4 a.m. last night crying, literally thinking of ways to kill her and not go to jail.”

Flynn and Botner were in a secret relationship from 2024 until earlier this year. They met when she was 21 and working as an intern for their Ohio church.

In another message from 2025, Flynn texted Botner, “I just want her dead and gone.”

When Botner asked what she could do, Flynn responded, “Kill her.”

Ashley eventually found out about Flynn and Botner’s affair and things started falling apart.

In January, Botner texted Flynn that she wanted to end their relationship after he refused to leave his wife.

She wrote to him in a January 11 text, “It’s time for me to put my big girl pants on, be strong and officially move on from you and us.”

A month later, Ashley was murdered while sleeping in their home in Tipp City, Ohio.

Police bodycam footage obtained by “Extra” in March showed Caleb sobbing and inconsolable after he claimed he found his wife dead in their home.

Some of the footage was blurred, but Caleb was heard asking police, “Is she gone?”

Caleb was also heard calling his mother to tell her the news, saying, “Ashley’s dead! Mommy, she’s gone!”

Their two young daughters were inside the home at the time of her murder.

He told his mom, “The girls don’t even know yet. They’re still sleeping."

Before police arrived at his home, Caleb called 911, telling a dispatcher, “Somebody broke in my home and shot my wife!”

Crying on the phone, Caleb said, “My wife is… she’s got two shots to her head. There’s blood everywhere!”

Three days later, he was seen being arrested, finger-printed, and photographed in shocking police footage.



In the video, Caleb was handcuffed while his friend asked police, “On what evidence?”

During his 911 call, Caleb claimed that the garage door was wide open, but police said that there was a large refrigerator in front of that door that could have prevented anyone from entering.

It had been alleged that Caleb staged the crime scene.

Caleb appeared on “American Idol” in 2013.