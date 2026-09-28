Zach Braff on How ‘Scrubs’ Cast’s Real Friendship Translates on TV (Exclusive)

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Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke chatted with “Extra” about Season 2 of the “Scrubs” revival and their genuine friendship off camera.

Braff shared, “What makes it stand out is that it’s real. I think that when you go to a set and you’re pretending to be friends, it’s a whole lot different than when you actually have all this history.”

He went on, “We’re on location, we’re spending even more time together than we used to. We go out on the weekends together and we just socialize more than ever. We spend often seven days a week together.”

Zach recalled how show creator Bill Lawrence used to use Donald and himeself as inspiration for the show.

He explained, “Back in the day… Bill Lawrence would ask Donald and I what we got up to that weekend and then the next week some aspect of that would be in the show. And so, I think it’s a very unique thing… It definitely translates on the screen the genuine friendship that we all have for each other.”

Besties Zach and Donald admitted they do disagree sometimes.

Donald laughed, saying, “We do argue, we just try not to let the ‘kids’ see it. I get mad at him when he comes so caffeinated up on to set. And then he makes the crew laugh, which is fun.”

Donald quipped, “I enjoy a show.”

Zach added, “Then we call action and he’s tired… And I’m like, ‘You could have spent all that f**king time looking at your line.”

Faison laughed, and Chalke supported him, saying, “Morale is important!”

Sarah went on to explain how their longtime friendships impact their performances, too.

“When you have that feeling of safety where you know that like there’s that 25 years of history that you can’t manufacture,” she said. “You feel safe in trying anything. And I think that’s when comedy gets interesting and different and unique and special and fun is when you feel the freedom to do that and know that, like, if you fall flat on your face, like, they’re not going to use it.”

Lawrence, however, wasn’t afraid to use Sarah’s clumsiness in the show.

She said of her character, “Elliot wasn't originally written as a klutz who’s constantly not knowing where her body is in space.”

Zach teased, “Sarah is without a doubt the clumsiest person I’ve ever met in my life. And she injures herself every day.”

They also gushed about each other with Sarah revealing that Zach is an awesome dog dad!

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“He’s very, very, very good as a dog dad,” she said. “He is so sweet with his dog… She comes to set… She’s the sweetest dog I’ve ever met. I would have a hundred Pennies if I could.”

Zach added, “We're best friends. She's my emotional support animal."

Chalke continued, “She's so sweet and he takes such good care of her and he loves her so much and he speaks very highly of Penny and she’s a very important part of his life.”

She said Zach is trying to get her to foster a dog, too, but she said, “We’ve fostered 43, but I can't keep one in this moment while we’re shooting, but I am going to.”

Chalke also praised Donald, sharing, “Donald comes into the hair and makeup trailer every morning in the best mood and he’s dancing and it sets such a good tone for the day and it’s, like, it kind of lifts everybody up.”

Donald said of Zach and Sarah, “These are actual genuine friends of mine and I cherish them.”

He recalled that when they all had to move to Vancouver for the show, Sarah offered to help them find places to live. Zach added, “She would FaceTime me from houses.”

Donald described her as “the most caring, thoughtful person that I've ever worked with.”

Zach has also been there for him. “I've had hard times in my life, and I've always been able to turn to Zach and him help me out in some way,” Donald said.

Donald said now they are trying to pass along some of the lessons they learned from Lawrence with the newer cast members.

Faison said, “Bill treated us like we were, you know, his children almost. You know what I mean? He taught us how to tell jokes. He taught us how to work, he gave us work ethic, but he also taught us how to unwind and stuff like that and enjoy each other’s company. And it’s only right that we took some of the lessons that he gave us and pass them on to this new cast of characters that are with us now. And so, every weekend — so far, last year too — we had a cast bonding moment, whether it was a dinner, whether it was a movie. We recently rented a boat and, you know, we all went out on a boat and trying to look for whales.”