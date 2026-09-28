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Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has filed court papers in an effort to protect their daughter Kaya’s inheritance.

In court papers filed in Los Angeles, Klitschko requested to be named the temporary guardian of Kaya’s estate, calling it an “urgent and essential” matter.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kaya “is entitled to the entirety” of Panettiere’s assets.

In the court docs, Klitschko claimed that federal agents gained access to Panettiere’s home as part of her death investigation and removed her property. As a result, he wants to regain ownership of the condo once the investigation is completed.

The court papers stated, “Prior to her death, Hayden and [Klitschko] had hired a security service to protect Hayden’s Home and its contents, arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden’s property.”

“Locks to Hayden’s Home were changed by the security service following Hayden’s death, and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution,” the docs noted.

Without naming someone specific, Klitschko wrote in the docs, “It is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden’s estate. Given the high publicity of Hayden’s estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden's home and contents.”

Panettiere died without a will, so Kaya is the heir to everything she left behind.

“Extra” has reached out to Klitschko’s reps, but have not heard back.