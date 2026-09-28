Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton in Her MTV VMAs Speech

Stewart Cook/CBS

Taylor Swift honored the “ultimate showgirl” Dolly Parton at the MTV VMAs!

As she accepted the top prize of the night, the Video of the Year Award for “The Fate of Ophelia,” she paid tribute to Parton.

Taylor thanked her collaborators before dedicating the award to Dolly, who passed away in August after a battle with cancer.

Getty Images

Swift told the crowd, “I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person without whom just this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton.”

Taylor continued, “Every single song that she wrote, her storytelling was so vivid and so rich. Listening to her songs, it’s like watching the best music video you have ever seen in your life, every single time you hear what she has written. And she handled this thing with such grace and joy, and love, and gratitude for the fact that she got to do this.”

Swift went on, “And everything that happened in her life or her career, she channeled back into love and gratitude and appreciation for her fans. I am lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them. I love you all so very much, and I think that we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time, and thank you for this amazing moment.”

It was a big night for Swift, who made history at the 2026 show.

She went into the night tied with Beyoncé and left as the most-awarded VMA artist of all time, with 33 wins overall!

Taylor had 11 nominations going into the VMAs and took home two competitive Moonmen, Best Direction for “Opalite” and, more importantly, Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia.”