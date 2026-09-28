‘Saved by the Bell’ Star Dennis Haskins Dies at 75

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Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” has died. He was 75.

His agent Jay Schachter confirmed the news to TMZ. He said, "It's a tragic loss. Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans.”

Schachter continued, "He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly.”

Haskins’ cause of death is unknown.