Prince Harry's Candid Confessions About U.K. Return with Meghan Markle & Kids

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Prince Harry is no longer “5,000 miles away” from the U.K.

Last week, Harry attended the Invictus Sprits Awards, where he was asked by Hello! magazine if he’s had any highlights since settling back in his homeland with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

He answered, “My highlight so far? Oh, I don’t know. Would I dare share it with you?”

Harry might have been subtly commenting on the reports that Meghan had her phone number leaked after responding in a WhatsApp group chat with other parents.

He went on, “The last two weeks have been… it’s been eventful. But, you know, we’re getting stuck into the work. Kids are in school. We’re happy. And as I said, it’s great to be back on British soil, and looking forward to Birmingham next year for the Invictus Games that’s coming up.”

As for having his family by his side as he brought the Invictus Games back to the U.K., Harry shared, “It’s great. It’s wonderful to be back on British soil and really nice to see so many old faces and friends that came to this, and new faces as well, and new donors. And most of all, I guess, my Invictus family.”

He added, “It’s been a very special journey over the last 12 years. So, yeah, all families.”

While appearing at the WellChild Awards in London earlier this week, Harry opened up on how his kids are adjusting to their new life.

He told Hello! magazine, “At breakfast this morning, they had a bit of Monday blues. It was always Sunday night blues when you’re being sent away to boarding school like I was, but for them, at breakfast this morning, I decided, you know what? You’re just being a little bit tricky, so I’m going to tell you exactly what I’m doing tonight.”

Harry was the keynote speaker at the award ceremony honoring seriously ill children and their caretakers.

He noted, “They were genuinely fascinated and asking all sorts of questions. So, like with all of my work and their mum’s work as well, whatever we can do to try to instill some of that awareness, I think is absolutely crucial.”

When asked what is the most British thing they’ve done so far, Harry revealed, “Marmite on crumpets… It’s always been in my life and now the kids are eating Marmite on crumpets, which is a big moment for me.”

“Extra” spoke with Hello’s Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, who shared her take on Harry.