Martine Singer Shares Pain After Sister Michele & Brother-in-Law Rob Reiner’s Murders (Exclusive)

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Nine months after Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were murdered in their home, the pain is fresh for Michele’s sister Martine Singer.

She’s speaking out exclusively to “Extra” for the first time since that tragic night, about the Reiners’ love story and 36-year marriage, plus how their children Jake and Romy are doing today.

Martine shared, "Our lives are changed forever.”

She explained, “I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It's a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away.”

Martine said of Michele and Rob’s love story, “They were absolutely incredible together. They met and didn’t take long before they were together forever.”

And about their children, Jake and Romy, and how they are doing today, she said, “Everybody in the family is healing in his or her own way. I’ll never be my sister and I can never be what’s missing in their lives, but I consider them my kids. There’s no daylight between us.”

Their brother, her nephew Nick Reiner, is awaiting trial, charged with his parents’ double murder. He has entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court next month.

Martine is president and CEO at Children's Institute, one of L.A.’s oldest and largest child and family agencies.

“The work that we do is really working with the whole family, working with the community, working with community partners all the time.”

The Reiners were always supportive of her work. “They were the most caring, generous, brilliant people,” she said. “They did a lot to try to heal the world and it's everybody's responsibility to do their part.”

And now their good friend Jamie Lee Curtis will be honored by the organization with the inaugural Michele and Rob Reiner Champion for Change Award.