Celebrity News September 28, 2026
Johannah Duggar Quietly Tied the Knot with David Swanson
Another Duggar daughter is married!
Us Weekly, citing county records, reports Johannah Duggar, 20, and David Swanson quietly tied the knot on September 10.
Gospel Light Baptist Church minister Noel Cwenar married the couple in Arkansas.
David’s family already had a Duggar connection — his sister Lauren married Johannah’s older brother Josiah Duggar in 2018. They share three children.
Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Expecting Baby #4View Story
Some of the Duggar sisters were just pictured together on Jessa’s Instagram account, perhaps amid the festivities surrounding the wedding.
In one photo, Jessa smiles alongside Jinger and Joy-Anna. In another photo, the “Counting On” alum grabs coffee with Johannah, Jennifer Duggar and Jordyn-Grace Duggar.
Jessa wrote in a vague caption, “The last month or two, in no particular order.”
Johannah is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 16th child. She was born after they launched their show “19 Kids and Counting.”