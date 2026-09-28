Inside Tom Brady’s Desperate Last-Ditch Effort to Save Gisele Bündchen Marriage

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A new book claims Tom Brady was blindsided by his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

The details come from “Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness” by Lars Anderson. DailyMail.com has the excerpts.

In the summer of 2022, Tom apparently left Buccaneers training camp for a Hail Mary attempt to save his marriage.

According to the Buc’s assistant coach, Clyde Christensen, Tom made a frantic trip to the Bahamas and spent 11 days trying to win Gisele back to no avail.

He said in the book, “Tom didn’t know what the heck was going on. And we didn’t know if he was ever coming back.”

Christensen added, “Tom was an empty shell of who he was when he got back.”

Anderson claims Gisele wanted Tom to retire and spend more time at home with his family, but Tom wasn’t ready to give up his first love, football.

The couple announced their $700-million divorce that fall.