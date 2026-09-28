Ezra Frech Says Inspiring Others on ‘DWTS’ ‘Means the World to Me’ (Exclusive)

Disney/Andrew Eccles

Paralympian Ezra Frech and his partner Daniella Karagach are the frontrunners this season of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Ezra and Daniella about their journey on the show so far.

Ezra feels like he’s improving every week, saying, “Even for our cha-cha, literally the first time she had me try to move my hips like that and do the cucaracha, I felt so awkward. I felt so out of my comfort zone, but the next time we did it, it was a little better… Then, eventually, when show day rolled around, I felt really comfortable.”

They spoke about doing a foxtrot for Week 3 and the challenges that style of dance presents.

Daniella explained, “It’s definitely different. It’s harder because it’s slower so there’s no momentum to carry, you know, the next step, so you always have to control, kind of, every step you take.”

Ezra kept it real, saying, “It’s easier to mask stability when you’re at speed. When it’s slower and each step has to be really controlled, that’s where some of that instability can shine through… We’re working really hard on making sure that each step is really controlled.”

“That’s what I got to work on is not being skippy, not being bouncy on a leg that’s kind of designed for that,” Ezra added.

Ezra also reflected on how much it means to be able to inspire others.

When Derek mentioned the young generation of kids with prosthetics that are being inspired by Erza, he commented, “I just got chills as you were saying that… It’s literally what I feel like I was put on this earth to do.”

“We know the power of movement, the power of dance, the power of sport, it changes what you think is possible, what it does for people physically, psychologically, what it does for your soul, is so important, especially in someone with a physical disability,” Frech emphasized.