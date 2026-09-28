Chelsea Christensen

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and girlfriend Nikki Hall are engaged!

The “Jersey Shore” star popped the question while deejaying at OMNIA Dayclub in Las Vegas.

The reality star played “All I Do Is Win,” and then brought Nikki onstage. She was shocked when he got down on one knee to propose!

Chelsea Christensen

Afterward, he yelled, “She said yes!” The crowd cheered as Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” played on the speakers.

Someone in the crowd even had a sign ready to celebrate the couple that said, “Congratulations on the Engagement.”

Chelsea Christensen

Afterward Pauly and Nikki shared a big hug onstage.

Nikki shared the moment — and photos of her giant ring — on Instagram.

Chelsesa Christensen

She wrote, "We’ve spent these years choosing each other, growing together, building a life we love, and never rushing a chapter just because the world was ready to read it.”

Hall added, “No pressure. No timeline. Just ours — and God’s. & as always, His timing was perfect. The easiest YES I’ve ever said @djpaulyd 🤍💍.”

Pauly wrote in the comments, “She said yesssssss!!!!! 📢”

He met Nikki on MTV’s “Double Shot of Love” in 2019. While Pauly chose to leave the season single, he reconnected with Nikki during Season 2 in 2020.