Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Welcome First Child

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Dylan Sprouse and his model wife Barbara Palvin are now parents!

On Monday, Barbara announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl who was born on September 7.

She wrote on Instagram, “We took Labor Day literally this year.”

Barbara included a pic of her and Dylan wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jersey while watching the game with their newborn, who also wore a jersey.

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In May, news broke that the couple were expecting.

Palvin debuted her growing baby bump in a blue gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The pregnancy news came three years after they tied the knot in Hungary.

A few months ago, “Extra” spoke with Dylan, who was a “proud husband” as he supported Barbara at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

In 2017, they met at a party, but didn’t date until a year later.