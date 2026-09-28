Celebrity News September 28, 2026
Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Welcome First Child
Dylan Sprouse and his model wife Barbara Palvin are now parents!
On Monday, Barbara announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl who was born on September 7.
She wrote on Instagram, “We took Labor Day literally this year.”
Barbara included a pic of her and Dylan wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jersey while watching the game with their newborn, who also wore a jersey.
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In May, news broke that the couple were expecting.
Palvin debuted her growing baby bump in a blue gown at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.
The pregnancy news came three years after they tied the knot in Hungary.
Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child — See Her Growing Bump!View Story
A few months ago, “Extra” spoke with Dylan, who was a “proud husband” as he supported Barbara at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
In 2017, they met at a party, but didn’t date until a year later.
A year later, Barbara told Vogue magazine, “I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle.”