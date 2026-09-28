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Three months after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara requested a name change, it has been granted!

In court docs obtained by Page Six, Zahara has successfully removed Pitt from her last name.

The docs stated, “There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted.”

“The Decree is signed and filed,” the doc went on. “The Petitioner’s name is changed from Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Marley Jolie.”

On Monday, a hearing was held on the matter at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.

Before Judge Virgina Keeny signed off on the name change, Zahara took out a newspaper ad in The Los Angeles Daily Journal to announce her plans to drop her famous last name.

Angie and Brad’s daughter Shiloh was the first to successfully change her name in 2024.