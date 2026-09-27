Taylor Swift Debuts Star-Powered ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video at 2026 MTV VMAs

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As she received the first-ever Artist Director Honors Award at the 2026 MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift proudly introduced her latest directorial effort — the highly anticipated music video for her hit “Patient Zero.”

Taylor was exuberant in her acceptance speech, noting her gratitude for being able to co-direct some 60 videos over the years.

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“I’ve got to tell you though the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun,” she said graciously.

She then unveiled the moody video, which stars Dakota Johnson as a woman in a psychologically draining relationship with a controlling man, played by Colin Farrell. Taylor plays her lifeline figure, her sisterly voice who is trying to help her get through it.

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The drama-soaked clip is a dramatization of a relationship Taylor herself said she “walked away from.”

In the song, she sings, “I know it seems like he shines so bright, but he’s bathing in your reflected light.”

She refers to herself as patient zero because she sees herself as the first woman to get sick of this guy, and is there to encourage his new victim, “If you're sick of him, I got you / I was patient zero.”