Raye Spills on Michael B. Jordan Dating Rumors at 2026 MTV VMAs! (Exclusive)

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Raye sparkled on the red carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs, where she was one of the show’s absolute queens!

Chatting with “Extra’s” Alyssa Killian, she previewed her acclaimed tribute to the late George Michael.

“My dad is, like, George Michael’s biggest fan,” she revealed of why the performance held special meaning to her. “It’s really, really beautiful hearing his music growing up and being able to be a tiny part of this incredible tribute. And I think it’s — in that moment, you kind of just realize what a huge impact George had on pop culture.”

Too bad the show wasn’t closer to December!

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“I personally wanted to sing ‘Last Christmas’ because I actually flipping love that song so much!” she told us. “But it just wasn't the time of year.”

Alyssa asked the question we all wanted to ask!

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“You’re doing something with Michael B. Jordan, right? What is this project you’re working on?”

Raye knew better than to give anything away, allowing, “I’m technically not allowed to talk about it because I might get in trouble.”

Alyssa said because of the mystery, everyone thinks they’re dating.

“No, we’re just friends who like roller coasters,” Raye told us.

Raye also said she was really looking forward to seeing Madonna, who opened the show with performances of “Bring Your Love” and “Danceteria.”

Would she like to be the next pop girlie Madonna enlists for a hot collab?

“Oh, my. Whatever she wants to make. I’m like, ‘What? What genre, darling?’ Yeah. I mean, I’d just be gagged,” she said, laughing.

Raye’s smash “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” has surpassedover 10 billion downloads on Spotify alone. She’s still reeling from that success.