Normani Talks Major WARDROBE MALFUNCTION Before 2026 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

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Normani was looking snatched on the carpet of the 2026 MTV VMAs, but the final effect was not as easy to achieve as she made it look!

“My whole dress ripped,” she told “Extra.” “Wardrobe malfunction. Whole side, open.”

She said her hairstylist and seamstress teamed up to make it work.

Asked how she’ll get out of the tight garment, she joked, “Oh, we’re gonna have to cut her open,” referring to the dress.

But she was very zen about it, saying it wouldn’t be the VMAs without drama.

Saying she was excited for both Madonna and Taylor Swift, Normani confessed, “I’m such a girl’s girl. I root for all the girls... I’m here for the ladies.”

Bringing it back to her music, Normani teased, “I’ve been recording. I know my fans are eager — I’m just as eager — and it’s the most fun that I feel like I've had in a really long time.”