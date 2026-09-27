Lisa Rinna Goes Blonde in Honor of Madonna at 2026 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)

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Lisa Rinna was with “Extra” at the 2026 MTV VMAs, revealing the secret behind her boldly blonde look — the night’s most nominated honoree, Madonna!

Telling us her molded-bodice gown was by Seks, she admitted, “I’m here for one reason and one reason only: Madonna.”

Of her new ’do, she confirmed, “I felt like it was time to bring out the blonde wig again because of the queen.”

Calling Madonna a “f**king genius,” Lisa said she’s followed Madonna — who opened the show — anywhere and everywhere, and has since 1984.

She also had space in her heart for another of the night’s top honorees, Taylor Swift!