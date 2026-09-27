Award Shows September 27, 2026
Lisa Rinna Goes Blonde in Honor of Madonna at 2026 MTV VMAs (Exclusive)
Lisa Rinna was with “Extra” at the 2026 MTV VMAs, revealing the secret behind her boldly blonde look — the night’s most nominated honoree, Madonna!
Telling us her molded-bodice gown was by Seks, she admitted, “I’m here for one reason and one reason only: Madonna.”
Of her new ’do, she confirmed, “I felt like it was time to bring out the blonde wig again because of the queen.”
Calling Madonna a “f**king genius,” Lisa said she’s followed Madonna — who opened the show — anywhere and everywhere, and has since 1984.
She also had space in her heart for another of the night’s top honorees, Taylor Swift!
“Aren’t we all Swifties at the end of the day?” she said. “I think we are.”