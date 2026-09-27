Ella Bright Teases Season 2 of ‘Off Campus’ at the 2026 MTV VMAs! (Exclusive)

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“Off Campus” star Ella Bright chatted with “Extra’s” Alyssa Killian on the carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

She teased what’s in store for Season 2, talked how her fans are reacting to her music, and fangirled over Taylor Swift!

Ella also broke down her look, saying, “Yes, it’s a vintage Cavalli. It’s got a great corset. Honestly, I can breathe in it… So, it’s good, it’s a lot of fun.”

Fans can’t wait for more “Off Campus,” with Ella saying, “Yeah, there’s a lot of things going on. There’s some amazing ensemble moments. Everyone really gets their chance to shine in this season, and you just get to see more of the friendships, the romances… There’s some really, really fun stuff we’ve got to do this season. So, I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Alyssa asked, “Also, what about the music? Because even your Spotify from Season 1 has so many downloads.”

“I mean, it’s unreal,” Ella said. “Never really thought I’d be really into music. So, I’m really excited to say that I'm kind of working on my own stuff at the moment... It’s going to be awesome. And to be here is so cool. And to see how the music the response to the music and the show was just unbelievable… It was my favorite part of filming. So, the fact that that is resonating with a few fans is amazing.”

Alyssa, told Ella, “I heard that Nicole Kidman just re-binged ‘Off Campus’ multiple times.”

“So chill and normal,” Ella joked.

Of course we asked about Taylor Swift and Madonna, both making appearances at the show.

“Yeah. I mean, everyone you just named. Taylor Swift — I’m the biggest Swiftie ever.”