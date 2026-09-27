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Award Shows September 27, 2026

2026 MTV VMAs: Full List of Winners as Madonna & Taylor Swift Dominate

CBS Entertainment
Taylor & Madonna ruled

There was plenty of love to go around, but top nominees Madonna and Taylor Swift also became the top winners at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

Madonna won seven out of 13 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, the latter of which she shared with Sabrina Carpenter minutes after the two performed the song live.

Taylor was given the first Artist Director Honor and won two competitive Moonmen, most importantly the top award of the evening: Video of the Year.

CBS Entertainment

Full List of Winners:

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean

Madonna – “Confessions II: The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

CBS Entertainment

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

*****

Song of the Year

WINNER: BTS – “Swim”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

*****

Best New Artist

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

WINNER: Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

*****

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”

WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”


CBS Entertainment

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Charli xcx – “SS26”

WINNER: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”

Don Toliver – “E85”

Drake – “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott – “DUMBO”

Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”

*****

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave & Tems – “Raindance”

Justin Bieber – “YUKON”

Kehlani – “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”

*****

Best Alternative

Geese – “Taxes”

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”

SOMBR – “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala – “Dracula”

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”

*****

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”

Harry Styles – “Aperture”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Slayyyter – “DANCE…”

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”

*****

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka”

WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G – “Papasito”

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”

*****

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

WINNER: BTS – “SWIM”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

*****

Best Country

WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty – “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”

*****

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Opalite”


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Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “SS26”

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

WINNER: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Harry Styles – “Dance No More”

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.”

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”

*****

Best Group

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

CORTIS

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Geese

KATSEYE

Twenty One Pilots

*****

Best Long Form Video

Charli xcx – “Music, Fashion, Film”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”

WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II – The Film

*****

Best Album

Drake – “ICEMAN”

WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II

Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”

Olivia Rodrigo – “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”

Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”

*****

Song of Summer

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”

Charli xcx – “Camera”

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

KATSEYE – “Hootie Frutti”

Latto ft. Doja Cat – “Okayyy”

Morgan Wallen – “Been By Now

Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Stupid Song”

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”

Slayyyter – “Brand New Chanel$”

sombr – “Homewrecker”

Stella Lefty – “Boston”

Tame Impala & JENNIE – “Dracula”

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”

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