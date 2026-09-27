Award Shows September 27, 2026
2026 MTV VMAs: Full List of Winners as Madonna & Taylor Swift Dominate
There was plenty of love to go around, but top nominees Madonna and Taylor Swift also became the top winners at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Madonna won seven out of 13 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration, the latter of which she shared with Sabrina Carpenter minutes after the two performed the song live.
Taylor was given the first Artist Director Honor and won two competitive Moonmen, most importantly the top award of the evening: Video of the Year.
Full List of Winners:
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean
Madonna – “Confessions II: The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Madonna
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
*****
Song of the Year
WINNER: BTS – “Swim”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden”
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
*****
Best New Artist
Bella Kay
CORTIS
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
WINNER: Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
*****
Best Collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips”
French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me”
WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Charli xcx – “SS26”
WINNER: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead”
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”
Don Toliver – “E85”
Drake – “Janice STFU”
Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
Travis Scott – “DUMBO”
Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
*****
Best R&B
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious”
Dave & Tems – “Raindance”
Justin Bieber – “YUKON”
Kehlani – “Folded”
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime”
*****
Best Alternative
Geese – “Taxes”
mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE”
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide”
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure”
SOMBR – “Homewrecker”
Tame Impala – “Dracula”
twenty one pilots – “Drag Path”
*****
Best Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion”
Harry Styles – “Aperture”
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Slayyyter – “DANCE…”
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”
*****
Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka”
WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO”
KAROL G – “Papasito”
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla”
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA”
Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai”
*****
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
WINNER: BTS – “SWIM”
CORTIS – “REDRED”
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI”
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
*****
Best Country
WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell”
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo”
Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle”
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
Stella Lefty – “Boston”
Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette”
*****
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Opalite”
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx – “SS26”
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
WINNER: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY”
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Editing
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Choreography
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
Harry Styles – “Dance No More”
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP”
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me”
JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed”
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.”
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia”
*****
Best Group
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
CORTIS
FLO
Fuerza Regida
Geese
KATSEYE
Twenty One Pilots
*****
Best Long Form Video
Charli xcx – “Music, Fashion, Film”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean”
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film”
*****
Best Album
Drake – “ICEMAN”
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II”
Olivia Dean – “The Art of Loving”
Olivia Rodrigo – “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Man’s Best Friend”
Taylor Swift – “The Life of a Showgirl”
*****
Song of Summer
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
Bruno Mars – “Risk It All”
Charli xcx – “Camera”
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
KATSEYE – “Hootie Frutti”
Latto ft. Doja Cat – “Okayyy”
Morgan Wallen – “Been By Now
Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Stupid Song”
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”
Slayyyter – “Brand New Chanel$”
sombr – “Homewrecker”
Stella Lefty – “Boston”
Tame Impala & JENNIE – “Dracula”
Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You”