Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Receiving Professional Care After Airport Outburst

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Milania Giudice, daughter of Teresa and Joe Giudice, is getting some help after a troubling outburst at an airport.

On Wednesday, Milania posted — and deleted — a video filming her mom and sister Gia at an airport.

Milania can be heard saying over and over, “This is what we do now,” and Gia insists, “Let her do what she wants to.”

Teresa repeatedly says, “I love you.”

At the end of the video, Milania tells her mom, “Shut the f**k up.”

The 20-year-old’s rep Marina DeSantis now tells TMZ that Milania is receiving professional care.

“She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis continued, “Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria.”

Milania’s childhood best friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, died in July after a fatal fall at the ruins of Fort Dade from the Spanish-American War.

The rep went on, “Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing and well-being.”