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Taylor Swift just dropped “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore” featuring four new songs!

The tracks include her highly anticipated single “Patient Zero,” as well as “Cleveland,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon."

Swift explained the inspiration behind “Patient Zero” on Capital FM, sharing, “I was hanging out with a bunch of friends, and one of my friends told us that she had been reached out to by the new girlfriend of an ex of hers, asking for guidance on if she had had the same experiences with this guy that this new girlfriend was having."

Taylor added, “And everyone in our group just immediately started saying like, ‘Oh, I’ve been through that, too,’ and telling the stories of when this kind of reach out had happened for them. And I thought to myself, if this has happened to all of us, it’s such an interesting kind of angle on humanity and on relationships, and I wonder if I could write something from the perspective of getting this phone call, and really only from the perspective and the side of the phone call of the ex who’s been through it before.”

In the song, Taylor sings her “lips are sealed tight now… It’s not for me to tell.”

Later she changes her tune, telling the caller, “But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero.”

Meanwhile, her song “Cleveland” is a love letter to her new hubby Travis Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights.

Taylor sings, “He already took me to Cleveland / And showed me the Heights / So hate all you like / This is the love of my life.”

She later adds, “You only need to find one person in this entire world / Who doesn't find you completely insufferable / And I have an important announcement to make / I found mine.”

Her next song, “Pink Clouding,” comes across as an apology.

Pink clouding is about that euphoric feeling an addict feels after they get sober. However, the feeling fades once reality sets in.

Swift seems to use the term as a metaphor, as she sings about dating someone after a bad breakup.

The Grammy winner sings, “And the way I treated you, you never deserved it / And I swear to God, to this day / I wake up scared that I left scars on a good person.”

Swift later adds, “Years later, I still wonder how to tell you sorry.”

Who is “Pink Clouding” about? The Internet is buzzing that it could be Tom Hiddleston, whom she dated right after her split from Calvin Harris.

The meaning of “Babylon” is still up for debate, but the lyrics point to someone leaving their small-town life in Virginia and regretting it.

She sings, “You never knew that it was Babylon ’til it was gone.”