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From Madonna kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in 2003 to Kanye West interrupting Taylor Swift’s moment in 2009, the MTV Video Music Awards are known for their crazy antics and memorable performances!

Take a look at some of the best and most iconic and bizarre moments in VMA history.

15. Lizzo’s Giant Booty Balloon (2019)

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Lizzo left an impression with her giant booty balloon wearing a thong at the 2019 VMAs. The balloon served as a backside backdrop to Lizzo singing “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

14. Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U” Python Dance (2001)

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Britney Spears’ iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” dance at the 2001 MTV VMAs featured a giant python. CNN reported that the slithery friend draped across her shoulders was a 7', 20-lb. albino Burmese python named Banana.

13. Britney Spears Wears Naked Look (2000)

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Britney Spears had everyone talking with her performance of “Oops!... I Did It Again” at the 2000 VMAs. She started off the number in a tuxedo and then stripped down to a sparkly sheer number. At first, the nude-illusion look had fans wondering if she really was naked!

12. Drake Professes Love for Rihanna (2016)

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Drake didn’t hold back while presenting Rihanna with the Vanguard Award in 2016. As he sang her praises, he ended the moment by telling the world, “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” which made Riri smile and roll her eyes. He also called her one of his best friends. As she took the award, Rihanna seemed to dodge a kiss on the lips from Drake. The stars reportedly dated on and off for years from about 2009-2016.

11. Andrew Dice Clay Banned from MTV After Foul Mouth Stand-Up (1989)

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Andrew Dice Clay treated audiences to his signature X-rated nursery rhyme jokes and a serious dose of profanity at the 1989 show after promising executives he would keep his stand-up clean. MTV immediately issued a lifetime ban but relented in 1992.

10. Howard Stern Appears as Fartman(1992)

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Howard Stern made a cheeky entrance to the 1992 VMAs, descending from the rafters as the superhero Fartman. Wearing a crop top, thong, cape, and yellow tights, the shock jock showed off his butt as he co-presented with Luke Perry. He made an equally impressive exit, farting and floating away.

9. Lady Gaga Wears Raw Meat Dress (2010)

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Lady Gaga wore the unforgettable raw meat dress to the award show in 2010. The look included shoes, a headpiece, and a handbag. Gaga later told Ellen DeGeneres she wore the dress to protest the military’s Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, which banned out LGBTQ+ service emembers. “If we don’t stand up for what we believe in and don’t stand up for our rights, pretty soon we’re going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones,” she said.

8. Madonna Performs “Like a Virgin” (1984)

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Madonna made waves at the first-ever VMAs for her sexy performance of “Like a Virgin.” The performance started with Madonna in a bridal-meets-lingerie look atop a wedding cake and ended with the singer lying on the stage making sexually suggestive moves. The performance had a lot of people clutching their pearls.

7. Diana Ross Gets Frisky with Lil' Kim (1999)

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In 1999, Lil’ Kim wore a daring purple jumpsuit that only covered one breast. Her other breast was ordained with a pastie. When Diana Ross joined Kim and Mary J. Blige as a surprise presenter, she gave Mary a hug and then turned to Kim. Before their hug, Ross playfully jiggled Kim’s exposed breast!

6. Beyoncé Debuts Baby Bump (2011)

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Beyoncé shared a sweet surprise with the 2011 VMAs audience when she debuted her baby bump. The singer, who was expecting Blue Ivy at the time, gave a spirited rendition of “Love on Top,” before dropping the mic, unbuttoning her blazer and revealing her growing belly.

5. Pamela Anderson’s Ex-Husbands Kid Rock & Tommy Lee Brawl (2007)

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In 2007, a fight broke out in the audience between Kid Rock and Tommy Lee. According to reports, Kid Rock punched Tommy Lee as Alicia Keys performed onstage. Pamela Anderson, the ex-wife of both men, was also at the show as a presenter! After the fight, Jamie Foxx took the stage as a presenter and quipped, “Pamela Anderson has got a hard choice to make.”

4. Miley Cyrus Twerks with Robin Thicke (2013)

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Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke had viewers fired up with their raunchy 2013 performance at the VMAs. Cyrus kicked things off with a sexy rendition of her song “We Can’t Stop,” but the duo really shook the Internet when Robin joined her onstage. Cyrus, wearing a two-piece costume, bent over, and started twerking on Thicke as he sang “Blurred Lines” in a black-and-white suit.

3. Michael Jackson & Lisa Marie Presley Kiss (1994)

Newlyweds Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley had the crowd cheering when they walked on the VMAs stage together in 1994. Jackson famously told the audience, “And just think, nobody thought this would last,” before aggressively planting a kiss on Lisa Marie’s lips.

2. Kanye West Interrupts Taylor Swift’s Acceptance Speech (2009)

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Kanye West shocked the VMAs audience in 2009 when he interrupted Taylor Swift as she accepted a Moon Man for Best Female Video for “You Belong to Me.” Kanye told her, “Taylor, I’m really happy for you. Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” The rapper was referring to Bey’s “Single Ladies” video. The moment didn’t end there… Kanye and Taylor feuded for years afterward.

1. Madonna, Britney & Christina Kiss (2003)

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One of the most iconic VMA performances happened in 2003, when Madonna shared kisses with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera onstage! The performance started out with Britney and Christina paying homage to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” performance — giant wedding cake and all — followed by Madonna joining in a black tuxedo outfit to sing “Hollywood.” Before the song was over, even Missy Elliott joined the crew with some lines from “Work It.”