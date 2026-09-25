Presley Gerber Cremated After His Sudden Death (Report)

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Less than a week after he died at the age of 27, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber’s son Presley Gerber has been cremated.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Gerber was cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home after an autopsy was performed and his body was released to his family.

Gerber died on Sunday at a rehab facility in Santa Monica from a suspected overdose.

TMZ reports that Gerber was found dead in a bedroom, but his body was not on the bed.

The cause of death has been deferred, pending toxicology results, which could take weeks.

According to TMZ, Gerber had a 24/7 sober coach, who was very present in his life the last few months before his death.

Presley’s issues with substance abuse and his mental health were well known.

His last public appearance was at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu in June.

He participated in a mental health panel, and People magazine reports he discussed coming off medications and learning to distinguish his internal voices from his authentic self.

Presley reportedly shared, “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself.”