Malachi Barton on Devon Sawa’s Advice About Being a Teen Heartthrob (Exclusive)

Disney/David Astorga

Malachi Barton and Malina Pauli Weissman are dishing on their new supernatural teen drama “Coven Academy.”

“Extra” spoke with Malachi and Malina about working with seasoned veterans Tiffani Thiessen and Devon Sawa on the project.

Malachi called Tiffani and Devon “the coolest ever,” adding, “I had some good conversations with Devon, just about, like… the child-star thing. There’s not a lot of people that you can talk to or get the opportunity to talk to where you can just be open and relate with them.”

Devon rose to fame after playing the human boy in 1995’s “Casper,” popping up in all the teen magazines for years.

“Just to talk to somebody like Devon, who was, like, a childhood heartthrob… I was like, ‘Dude, like, what do I do?…’ Just being so vulnerable with him. And he was like, ‘Man, like, you just got to Iive the moment, enjoy it, don’t take things too seriously.’”

Malachi noted what is different for kid actors now, saying, “Social media… There’s this new beast that is a part of our generation of actors that they didn’t have.”

Malachi, Malina, and their co-stars bonded while filming the series for three months in Vancouver.

Malina shared, “It was a lot of fun and we all were really close. We were all really supportive of each other and we clicked immediately on the pilot, but then hearing that we were able to spend the next three, four months together was just so exciting.”

Malina, who plays a witch, is excited to bring “nostalgia” with the supernatural show.

She noted, “I grew up with shows like ‘The Vampire Diaries.’”

Malina was drawn to her character Briar, explaining, “Her sarcasm and her wittiness… She’s just so spontaneous. It’s just so much fun to be able to tap into all of her craziness and her emotions.”

Malachi also dished on his “mysterious” character Jake, saying he's, “One of those people that have a lot of things hidden behind the surface."