Celebrity News September 25, 2026
Jingle Ball 2026 Lineup Announced
The lineup for this year’s Jingle Ball has just been announced!
Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers, Hilary Duff, SOMBR, RAYE, Alex Warren, Charlie Puth, Teddy Swims, Jason Derulo, Ludacris, OneRepublic, KATSEYE, Nickelback, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing on the tour, which will makes stops in Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.
In a statement, John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, and Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said, “The Jingle Ball Tour has become the holiday season’s most anticipated concert event, showcasing the biggest stars and the songs that defined the year in music. We’re excited to once again partner with ABC to share the energy and holiday spirit of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball with millions of fans nationwide.”
Jingle Ball presented by Capitol One will air a holiday special in December on ABC.
For ticket information, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.