JAY-Z Accuser Publicly Recants Allegations: ‘No Truth to Any of My Claims’

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A woman who accused JAY-Z of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 is admitting that her claims are “false.”

In a statement filed in court and obtained by “Extra,” the unidentified woman said, “Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter. Mr. Carter never engaged in any inappropriate conduct toward me whatsoever.”

“My claims that Mr Carter and Mr Combs raped me while a third celebrity, [name redacted] watched are false. There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr Carter,” the woman added. “I understand my false accusations have caused Mr Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone.”

Carter had vehemently denied the allegations.

Last year, the rape lawsuit against JAY-Z was dismissed.

The filing for voluntary dismissal with prejudice was submitted by the accuser’s lawyers Tony Buzbee and Antigone Curis in New York on Friday.

JAY-Z called the dismissal “a victory” in a statement posted to Roc Nation's X account, saying, “The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims. I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He continued, “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”