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George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are reportedly helping Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as they mourn the loss of their son Presley Gerber.

On Sunday, Presley, 27, died at a rehab facility in Santa Monica after a suspected overdose.

A source tells People magazine, “George, Amal [Clooney] and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren’t alone.”

A Crawford insider explained that George is considered family by Cindy and Rande.

The source added, “George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death. They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

On Tuesday, George and Amal were spotted visiting Presley sister Kaia Gerber’s L.A. home in photos obtained by TMZ.

DailyMail.com’s Kayla Brantley told “Extra” earlier this week, “George is doing whatever he can to really be there for the family and support them in any way.”

George became close friends with Rande in the ’90s, long before they co-founded their successful Casamigos Tequila with Meldman in 2013.

George, a longtime friend of the family for decades, has been present in the lives of Kaia and Presley.

A source told DailyMail.com that Presley and George shared a special bond, saying George tried to support him through his battles with addiction.

According to the insider, George “would spend hours talking to Presley,” adding, “Especially after Presley got a DUI [in 2018], George would advise, ‘Don’t do that, it’s not smart. Be careful.’ More recently, George shared loving notes like, ‘I am here for you,’ that kind of stuff.”

George was reportedly known as “Uncle George” to Kaia and Presley.

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Brantley told “Extra” of the bond between the two, “Presley to him was kind of like a second son. Once Presley really grew up and became an adult, they formed a different type of bond and one that was really based on respect and wanting to be there for one another.”

Following Presley’s death, the Santa Monica Police Department released a statement, confirming, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”