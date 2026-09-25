Celebrity News September 25, 2026
Charles Harbison Reveals How He Styles Celebrities
Style guru Charles Harbison is the man behind “Extra’s” Derek Hough’s look at the 2026 Emmys!
Derek spoke with Charles, who broke down his styling process for dressing A-listers like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Audra McDonald, Meghan Markle, and Mindy Kaling.
Harbison shared, “It starts with inspiration, right? Like, what are you feeling? What are you excited about? You bring those things to me… I take those things, zero in, apply it to fabric, apply it to shape, and eventually in the end, soup to nuts, is like sketch all the way through to the final.”
Charles is looking forward to “more,” saying, “More clothes, more Charles, more Harbison.”