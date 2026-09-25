Anna Camp Reveals Her Ghost Experience on ‘Very Haunted Renovation’ Set

HGTV

Anna Camp is taking on the world of home renovation!

“Extra” spoke with Camp, who is hosting “A Very Haunted Renovation,” in which six designers move into one of America’s most haunted homes and transform it into a desirable property.

She said, “It is a renovation show like you have never seen before… These designers have to renovate this terrifying home and respect its history and respect its lore and the stories while being haunted.”

The designers are competing for a chance to win $50,000.

As for the house itself, Camp shared, “It’s huge. There’s three floors. It used to be an orphanage for children.”

“You could feel the energy in the house immediately when you walk in,” Anna added. “You could feel like someone, something, was watching you. There was a presence there for sure.”

Anna had her own spooky experience, saying, “Every time I would mention the word ‘ghosts’ or something being haunted, the control room would lose power. At first, it was like, ‘Oh, this is just a coincidence.’ Then when it started happening all day long… the ghosts were there messing with us, I just know it!"