Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer Settle Divorce (Report)

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Eight months after she filed for divorce, Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer have reached an agreement.

Page Six reports the two submitted their divorce settlement to the New York Supreme Court on Thursday.

A judge has already signed off on the settlement. Now, it’s just waiting to be processed by the county clerk.

As part of the agreement, Amy and Chris found a middle ground with spousal support and child support of their son Gene.

In December, Amy took to Instagram to share the news on their split.

She wrote, “Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”