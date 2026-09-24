Getty Images

The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes is about to enter fatherhood!

Sykes is expecting his first child with his wife Charlotte.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram.

Along with posting video of the two of them in a photo booth, they shared, “We’ve been keeping a little secret… Baby Sykes is officially on the way 🤍.”

In the post, Nathan is seen cradling Charlotte’s growing baby bump and they are also seen holding a sonogram!

The news comes nearly a year after Nathan and Charlotte tied the knot in Yorkshire, England.