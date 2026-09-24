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Taylor Swift is teasing an all-star cast for her upcoming “Patient Zero” music video.

The video stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson and will drop at the MTV VMAs Sunday on CBS.

Every Taylor music video has Easter eggs, so we asked the ultimate Swiftie, Olivia Levin, to decode the clues.

Levin, who wrote “The Story of Us: How the Taylor Swift Fandom Changed Our Lives,” pointed to Taylor’s Emmy sketch for hints.

Olivia pointed out, “One of the things she said in the Emmy skit was saccharide, which is another word for sugar. And “Sugar” is a TV show where Colin Farrell stars in it.”

Levin added, “Easter egg number two is when Taylor said, ‘North or south.’ And that was related to Dakota Johnson. North or South Dakota.”

Fans have also pointed out online that Taylor’s line in the sketch, “Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south,” held even more meaning. If you take the third letter of each word and rearrange the letters, it spells encore.

It is significant because “Patient Zero” will appear on an expanded version of “The Life of a Showgirl” called "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.”