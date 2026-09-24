Presley Gerber Was Found Dead in Rehab Facility Bedroom (Report)

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New details are emerging about Presley Gerber’s sudden death at 27.

TMZ reports that Gerber was discovered in the bedroom of a rehab facility in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Sources told the outlet that Gerber’s body was not on the bed, but near it.

Gerber died after a suspected overdose.

The Santa Monica Police Department released a statement, confirming, “SMPD detectives are investigating the death as a suspected overdose. At this time, there is no indication of foul play.”

An autopsy has been performed, but his cause of death has been deferred.

According to TMZ, Gerber had a 24/7 sober coach, who was very present in his life the last few months before his death.

Presley’s issues with substance abuse and his mental health were well known.

His last public appearance was at the We Are ENOUGH x Aviator Nation launch at Aviator Nation Dreamland in Malibu in June.

He participated in a mental health panel and People magazine reports he discussed coming off medications and learning to distinguish his internal voices from his authentic self.

Presley reportedly shared, “The most free I felt was when I was finally honest with myself.”